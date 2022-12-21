NCPCR summons BYJU'S CEO over database buying claims

As complaints from parents and children against the selling of courses by ed-tech giant Byju’s emerged, where they complained of losing savings, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights has summoned CEO Byju Raveendran to appear before it on Friday, failing which he might face arrest.

In a letter to Raveendran on December 16, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo wrote that the child rights body has noted reports that the company is “indulging in malpractices to lure parents to buy their courses”. Kanungo also said that in these reports customers have claimed that they were “exploited and deceived”, and the company’s conduct has now put their “savings and futures in jeopardy”.

Kanungo told DH that the Commission has set out to ensure that no one can exploit the system. “This is predatory behaviour, and is further a violation of the privacy of the children. Despite the education ministry’s advisory on the matter, the company has not paid heed,” he said.

In his letter, Kanungo said that the Commission has observed that Byju’s has indulged in “malpractices to lure the parents and children into entering loan based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children”.

“... in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005 (Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005), the Commission requires you to appear in person before it along with the details of all the courses run by BYJU’S for children, the structure of these courses and the fee details, the number of students currently enrolled in each course, the refund policy of BYJU’s, the legal documents regarding the recognition of BYJU’s as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the news report at 1400 hours on 23.12.2022 to explain the discrepancies,” Kanungo’s letter to Raveendran states.

Kanungo further wrote that if Raveendran fails to comply, he will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, which can land him with an arrest warrant.