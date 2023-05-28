New Parliament inauguration Live: PM Modi leads opening ceremony as wrestlers prepare to march to new Sansad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi. The day commenced with a puja at 7.30 am. The Prime Minister was then handed the historic 'sengol' after the puja, who installed it near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. Follow live updates right here with DH.
Security beefed up near Ghazipur border ahead of wrestlers' march
Security has been tightened near Ghazipur border area as Khap panchayat leaders and farmers are set to join protesting wrestlers' march to new parliament house in Delhi today.
Differences between the new Parliament building and the existing one
Lawmakers of the world’s largest democracy are set to get a new seat with the inauguration of the new Parliament building scheduled to take place today. With its construction now complete, the new triangular building will replace the iconic circular-shaped 'sansad bhawan', which is around 100-years-old.
The shape and the design might be the most visible form of difference between the two buildings, but it is not the only thing that sets the two structures apart. As the difference of opinion on who should inaugurate the new building heats up the politics, here are the major differences between the to-be-inaugurated and already existing Parliaments.
PM Modi seeks seers' blessings
Here's a glimpse of PM Modi seeking blessings of the seers before installing the historic 'Sengol' in the new Parliament building.The inauguration ceremony -- which began early morning, followed by the installation of the ‘Sengol’ -- is expected to extend for several hours.
PM Modi unveils plaque to mark new Parliament building inauguration
After installing the historic 'sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's Chair, PM Narendra Modi has unveiled the plaque to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Modi will later inaugurate the new parliament building which will house both the chambers of India’s federal bi-cameral legislature.
Modi, Om Birla, CMs of different states attend multi-faith prayer meeting at new Parliament building
Modi attends 'sarv-dharma' prayer ceremony held at new Parliament building
'Sengol' was consecrated amid Vedic chanting by Adheenams before its installation in new Parliament building
PM Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in new Parliament building
PM Modi, Om Birla attend Puja ahead of inauguration ceremony
The preparations for the inauguration of the new Parliament building got under way at 7.30 am on Sunday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla taking part in a puja ahead of the inuaguration ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. Here is the full schedule of the events lined up for the day
Stage set for inauguration of new Parliament building by PM Modi today
Amidst the boycott call by at least 20 opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday inaugurate the new parliament building which will house both the chambers of India’s federal bi-cameral legislature.
Controversies surrounding new Parliament House
On May 28, 2023 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are set to inaugurate India’s new Parliament building. The fact that the PM is inaugurating the Parliament and not President Droupadi Murmu, has irked Opposition parties, most of whom have decided to boycott the ceremony in protest.
