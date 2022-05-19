NGT stays operation of slaughterhouse in Ghazipur

The National Green Tribunal, in a recent order, halted the operations of the slaughterhouse in the National Capital Region’s Ghazipur area for violating environmental norms.

The Principal Bench of the NGT, headed by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, ruled: “We direct that the Project Proponent (PP) may not be allowed to operate the plant unless a Joint Committee of Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee certifies that the project can be operated in accordance with the consent conditions and environmental norms.”

The Ghazipur abattoir is the only official facility in the national capital allowed to butcher sheep, goats and buffaloes.

The NGT was hearing a petition alleging violation of environmental norms in the slaughterhouse operations by Frigorifico Allana Pvt.

The tribunal had earlier formed a committee to study the complaint. The panel had said that the number of animals to be slaughtered were not specifically authorised, and that “dewatering machine for drying the sludge has not been established in the abattoir”.

The Bench, in its order, said that if the project is to be allowed, the Committee should ensure 100 per cent recirculation of treated water, and that the facility adopts zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) system. “The statutory regulators may fix accountability for past violations, following due process of law. Payment of assessed compensation, to be used for restoration of the environment, will be a condition precedent for permitting the project,” the order stated.

On May 12, the project proponent had submitted that it had handed over the slaughterhouse to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on March 5, 2021. Thus, the EDMC is now the PP, the order dated May 13 said.