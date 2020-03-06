NIA arrests two more accused in Pulwama suicide attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons, allegedly involved in Pulwama suicide attack that killed 40 paramilitary CRPF personnel last February.

The arrested includes a youth, who had procured chemicals from Amazon shopping site to prepare Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) used in the deadly.

“In the continuing investigation of Pulwama attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, two more accused – Waiz-ul-Islam (19) of Bagh-e-Mehtab, Srinagar and Mohammad Abbas Rather (32) of Hakripora, Pulwama have been arrested,” a spokesperson of the NIA said in a statement.

He said during initial interrogation, accused Waiz-ul-Islam has disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants of Pakistani origin.

“He (Waiz-ul-Islam) also personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring the incriminating material online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack,” the statement added.

The spokesperson said accused Rather is an old over ground worker (OGW) of the JeM. “He (Rather) has disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish militant Mohammad Umar (IED expert) after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018,” he said.

Further, Rather has been accused of harbouring suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, Sameer Ahmed Dar and Kamran (Pakistani) at his house a number of times in the run-up to the Pulwama attack. “He also facilitated safe shelter for the JeM militants, including Adil Dar and others at the house of the accused Tariq Ahmed Shah and his daughter Insha Jan of Hakripora, Pulwama, who were arrested on March 3,” the statement reads.

The fresh arrests came days after the NIA arrested Tariq Ahmad Shah and his daughter Insha Jan for their alleged involvement in Pulwama attack.

The central probe agency said that Shah, a tipper driver and his daughter Insha, a college pass out hailing from Hakripora village of Pulwama provided shelter to the militants involved in planning and executing the deadly attack.

The NIA had also detained father-son-duo in the case. However, there has been no word about their arrest or release yet. The arrests and detentions were made on the revelations made by 22-year-old Shakir Bashir Magrey, who was held by the anti-terror probe agency on February 28. Magrey, a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora in Pulwama, is OGW of the JeM.