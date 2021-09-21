NIA raids seven locations after IED recovered in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the IED recovery case and the arrest of Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander Hidayatullah Malik.

Reports said the premier probe agency sleuths accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at seven locations in Anantnag, Srinagar, Baramulla (Kashmir) and Doda and Kishtwar in Jammu region.

They said some people, including an elected panch, were detained for questioning by the NIA while several electronic gadgets were seized during these raids.

On June 27, hours after two explosives-laden drones crashed into the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Jammu airport, two people were arrested by J&K Police with an IED from the neighbouring Narwal area. The accused identified as Nadeem Ayub Rathar and Talib ur Rehman, residents of Shopian and Baniwal, according to the probe agency, were under orders to carry out an IED blast at a major religious place of Jammu.

On July 31, the NIA had raided 14 locations in J&K in the same case. The drone attack case was handed over to the NIA by the Union Home Ministry.

