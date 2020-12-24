Night curfew in some Rajasthan cities on Dec 31

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1

PTI
PTI,
  Dec 24 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 07:42 ist
No New Year party can be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. Credit: AFP/ Representative image

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh.

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department.

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.

According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

