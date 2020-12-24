Night curfew in some Rajasthan cities on Dec 31

The Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh.
The restrictions will remain in place from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, according to an order issued by the Home Department.
No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned.
According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.
The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic
DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'
RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms
Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India
Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019
Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids