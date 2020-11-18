Night temperatures drop in parts of Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 4.6 degree celsius

Night temperatures drop in parts of Rajasthan

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 18 2020, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 13:43 ist
Ajmer city shrouded in haze during morning hours, in Ajmer. Credit: PTI Photo

Night temperatures dropped in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Mount Abu recording the lowest minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department here said.

Churu recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, a drop of five notches from the previous night.

The mercury settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, 9.1 degrees Celsius in Pilani, 10.5 degrees Celsius in Sikar, 11.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 13.4 degrees Celsius in Barmer and 13.8 degrees Celsius in Alwar, according to the MeT department.

Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, Dabok 14.8 degrees Celsius, Jaipur 16.2 degrees Celsius, and Kota 16.6 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures will further drop in the state during the next 24 hours, the weather department said.

Rajasthan
weather

