Nirbhaya case convicts hanged in Tihar jail

Four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case were executed in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Friday, within hours of the Supreme Court binned a last-ditch effort by them to delay the death sentence in an unprecedented early morning hearing.

Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were hanged to death at 5:30 am, Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goel said. Last time, Tihar Jail conducted an execution was that of Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru, seven years ago.

They were sentenced to death for gangraping and murdering a 23-year-old woman in south Delhi on December 15-16, 2012 in a moving bus. Their death sentences were deferred thrice since January as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

Doctors have declared all the four convicts dead. As per the Jail Manual, a medical examination is conducted to ascertain the death of those convicts who are executed.

Six persons, including a minor, were apprehended in connection with the case within days. Of the six, Ram Singh was found hanging in Tihar Jail on March 11, 2013, while a juvenile was released after serving three years in a juvenile home.

"Finally they have been hanged. It was a long fight. Today Nirbhaya got justice. We got justice. This day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and the government," Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said.

"As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice," she said, "justice was delayed but not denied."

Nirbhaya's father said they appeal that this should be observed as 'Nyay Divas' (Day of Justice).

Outside Tihar jail premises, a large number of people who had gathered, cheered after the execution. People had started gathering near the Jail at around 3 am.

Earlier in the morning, the Supreme Court held an unprecedented sitting at 2:30 am after the convicts approached it seeking a stay on the conviction. However, the apex court did not heed to the plea.

Delhi Police had filed the charge sheet in the case on January 3, 2013, and a local court had sentenced them to death on September 13, 2013.