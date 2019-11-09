Nirmohi Akhara not devotee of Ram Lalla: Supreme Court

SC said it while giving the verdict of Ayodhya case

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2019, 11:00am ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2019, 11:02am ist
The Supreme Court on Saturday said in its verdict in the politically-sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya that the Nirmohi Akhara is not shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the Akhara's suit was barred by limitation.

The bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer further said that Ram Janmbhoomi is not a juristic person. 

