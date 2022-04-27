No bulldozer politics in Himachal Pradesh, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Power in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh has usually alternated between the Congress and the BJP. Yet, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur feels that this time the state will buck the trend. In an interview with DH’s Amrita Madhukalya, he says that Himachal has no space for bulldozer politics.

Edited excerpts.

Across all the BJP-ruled states, the idea of bulldozer politics is taking shape. The BJP is accused of polarisation. What is your take on it?

I don’t want to go too far into this topic. The truth is that Himachal Pradesh is a peace-loving state, and the people here hold peace and calm in high regard. While the unfolding situation across the country is moving in a certain direction, our perspective in this regard is different.

In Himachal Pradesh, the new electoral challenge on the horizon seems to be the Aam Aadmi Party. Do they pose a threat to you electorally?

In my opinion, electorally, it is quite clear in Himachal Pradesh — the state has never accepted a third party. There have been attempts by many political parties, but it has never been successful. More importantly, they do not have a base in the state. In Punjab, they had a network — they had MLAs, MPs, and workers all across. They also had in front of them a political mood brewing for change. In Himachal, there’s neither the mood nor a network. The BJP has a strong network, and we have organisational set-ups across all the villages. So, it is safe to say we are not worried at all about the Aam Aadmi Party.

Do you see Congress as a threat in Himachal?

Congress’s situation is currently quite bad. They are having to rely on an agency to help them find a direction for the leadership challenge. Their situation is now laughable across the country. Prashant Kishor will also not be able to save them. As far as Himachal Pradesh is concerned, there’s no future here for years to come.

What are the key issues on which elections will be fought in Himachal?

In the past five years, our government has brought in some new initiatives, and we have focused on our achievements despite several odds. The tourism industry came to a halt due to Covid-19. We are restarting work in the sector with new initiatives like the Pong Dam in Kangra, paragliding in Bir Billing, and a ski facility in Chanshal. The Atal Tunnel was inaugurated. Most importantly, we can safely say that there is no charge or complaint against us, unlike in previous

years.

You have said Himachal is open to bringing in the uniform civil code.

We are examining the issue and trying to find out what is best for the state in this matter. Our officials are studying the matter, and we will see how it fits in the context of our state.

