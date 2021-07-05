No grand event for the Dalai Lama's 86th birthday this year: Report

The 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso’s birthday, on July 6, has been one of the biggest celebrations for the Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, his birthday shall not be held at Tsuglagkhang in McLeodganj this year, The Indian Express reports.

Though people can’t be a part of the celebrations physically, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has planned to broadcast the official Trungkar celebrations for the Dalai Lama’s 86th birthday via Tibet TV for the people to be a part of it virtually.

The Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations usually lasted for eight to 10 days with thousands of tourists visiting Dharamshala. As there will be no tourists coming this year, the hotel industry of Dharamshala will roughly suffer a loss of around Rs five to six crore, the report said.