No storm can continue forever: Vice President Naidu on Covid-19 pandemic

Asserting that the Covid-19 pandemic cannot continue forever, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday urge people to take all precautions to keep the killer virus at bay as the country emerges from the nationwide lockdown and enters the “unlock” phase.

In a Facebook post, he appealed to the people to stay calm and have a firm belief that "no storm can continue forever."

Naidu noted that most of the countries have ended the lockdowns and have started focusing on economy.

He said the government is taking continuous measures to boost the economy and asked everyone to support it by taking necessary precautions and following the guidelines.

Calling upon the people to collectively fight against this unprecedented health crisis, the vice president said India’s strength lies in its faith in spirituality and trust in science.

He advised people not to press the “panic button” but reach out for the “prevention and protection buttons”.

Maintaining that the solution to Covid-19 lies in precautions, the vice president listed simple steps such as the use of face masks, practising safe distancing and washing of hands frequently as the only known ways of staying safe.

Along with these steps, he also suggested the use of traditional foods, herbal and medicinal plant preparations that have proved to be great immunity boosters.

Asking people to stay connected with family and friends, he wrote that technology can help them enjoy the feeling of togetherness.

Cautioning people not to get carried away by sensational news or "panic-inducing" social media posts, Naidu asked them to refrain from forwarding unfounded and unverified messages.

The vice president also opined that there could not be an easy or definitive answer to questions such as 'how long will the restricted lifestyle last and when will we return to our normal lifestyle?'

"We have to probably live with both the uncertainty of the duration of the pandemic and the stress it has induced," he said.