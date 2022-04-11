'No violence will be tolerated': JNU issues notice

After violence erupted at the JNU Campus over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Ram Navami, the campus issued a notice saying "no violence will be tolerated on the Campus" and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony.

"If anyone found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules," the notification issued by the university dated April 10 said.

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri hostel on Sunday allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

According to police, the security, both inside and outside, the campus has been beefed up. Police personnel have been deployed only outside the campus till now, while the security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's security guards.

"Our personnel have not been deployed inside the JNU campus yet because the varsity has not requested for our security yet. However, we are monitoring the situation," a senior police officer said.

More to follow...