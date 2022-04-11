'No violence will be tolerated': JNU issues notice

'No violence will be tolerated': JNU issues notice

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri hostel on Sunday allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 11 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 14:19 ist
According to police, the security both inside and outside the campus has been stepped up. Credit: PTI File Photo

After violence erupted at the JNU Campus over non-vegetarian food being served in the mess on Ram Navami, the campus issued a notice saying "no violence will be tolerated on the Campus" and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony.

"If anyone found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules," the notification issued by the university dated April 10 said.

Two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri hostel on Sunday allegedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

According to police, the security, both inside and outside, the campus has been beefed up. Police personnel have been deployed only outside the campus till now, while the security inside the campus is being taken care of by the university's security guards.

"Our personnel have not been deployed inside the JNU campus yet because the varsity has not requested for our security yet. However, we are monitoring the situation," a senior police officer said.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

JNU
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

ICC sees Ashwin's tactic becoming a regular fixture

ICC sees Ashwin's tactic becoming a regular fixture

DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

DH Toon | Don't know Hindi? You might be in trouble

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 