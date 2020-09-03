Noida: 14-year-old raped, one held

PTI
PTI, Noida (UP),
  • Sep 03 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 01:13 ist
Image Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida and the accused has been arrested, police said.

The incident took place at the rented accommodation of the accused, around 22, in a village under the Beta 2 police station limits around 12 pm, police said.

“The girl and the accused live in opposite rooms in the same building. When the girl's family members left for work, the accused called her to his room on the pretext of the requirement for a Matchstick. When the girl went there, he forced himself on her,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

An FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, she said.

The accused had fled after the incident but held from the Honda Chowk later in the day, DCP Shukla said.

Uttar Pradesh
Noida
rape
minor rape victim

