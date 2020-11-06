Now, Jharkhand withdraws general consent accorded to CBI to probe cases

Jharkhand withdraws 'general consent' granted to CBI

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Nov 06 2020, 03:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 03:16 ist

The JMM-led government in Jharkhand on Thursday withdraw the general consent accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases, joining several other states ruled by non-BJP parties that have effected a similar move.

From now on, the agency has to seek permission from the state government to probe each case, official sources said.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a statement saying that the Home department withdrew its consent granted on February 19, 1996, by the then Bihar government to the CBI to conduct investigations and raids.

The Jharkhand government's move came a day after Left-ruled Kerala decided to withdraw the general consent granted to the CBI to probe cases.

Earlier, states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have also taken back the general consent accorded to the agency to exercise its powers under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946.

Under Section 6 of the Act, all states except Delhi and the union territories have the discretion to give their consent to the CBI for a probe in the state.

A coalition of the JMM, Congress, and the RJD came to power in Jharkhand in December last year, defeating the BJP.

Jharkhand
JMM
Hemant Soren
Central Bureau of Investigation

