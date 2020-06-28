Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises

Number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi rises to 417 from 280 after re-mapping: Officials

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 28 2020, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 12:56 ist
A trader wearing a mask stands in front of a closed shop at Sadar Bazar during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Traders of Sadar Bazar market met district magistrate Nidhi Srivastava to inform her of the hardship they were facing due to the closed market, which falls in containment zone. (PTI Photo)

The number of Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 28

They said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts were yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre's directions.

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

"We have screened around two lakh people for Covid-19 in house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones," the official told PTI.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The process of screening every household has to be completed by July 6.

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 34.35 lakh households in the national capital, including 33.56 lakh in urban areas and 79,574 in rural areas.

According to Covid-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Containment Zones
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Cure for heart disease? One shot succeeds in monkeys

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Have American leaders failed to control coronavirus?

Five things to know about Poland

Five things to know about Poland

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

What Indira Gandhi broke remains broken

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

It’s hard to be the next China, not impossible

 