Old man battered to death by son over snoring in Uttar Pradesh

A 65-year old man was beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, about 300 kilometres from here, by his son allegedly following an argument over the former's snoring habit.

According to police sources, sexagenarian Ram Swaroop, a resident of Soudha village, was hit repeatedly with a stick by his son. He died on the way to the hospital on Tuesday evening.

Sources said that Ram Swaroop, who was a marginal farmer, snores a lot and his elder son, Naveen Kumar often argued with the former over his habit saying that he could not sleep.

On Tuesday, when Naveen's mother and younger brother had gone to some relative's house, the father-son duo again had an argument. Naveen got so enraged that he picked up a stick and hit the old man repeatedly.

The locals, who reached their house on hearing Swaroop's cries rushed him to the district hospital.

Naveen managed to escape after perpetrating the crime, police said, adding that a hunt had been launched to nab him. A case has been registered in this regard.

Police said that initial investigation revealed that Naveen had an argument with his father over the latter's snoring habit.