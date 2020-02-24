One cop killed, houses torched in clashes over CAA in Northeast Delhi

A Head Constable was killed while vehicles, including a fire tender, a petrol pump and shops and houses were set on fire in north-east Delhi as supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) clashed for a second consecutive day on Monday in north-east Delhi, amid fears that it may take a communal colour.

The violence erupted just hours before United States President Donald Trump was to land in the national capital. Violence was reported from Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri and Khajuri Khas during the day.

Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life while a Deputy Commissioner of Police suffered injuries when two groups clashed in Gokulpuri area. Besides the DCP, several other policemen were also injured.

Police lobbed tear gas shells and resorted to baton charging to control the crowd as the supporters and opponents of the CAA went on a rampage pelting stones at each other, damaging public property. Some videos on social media showed policemen also indulging in stone-pelting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said "very distressing news" regarding disturbance of peace and harmony were coming in and urged Lieutenant Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately take steps to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. "Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," he tweeted.



Baijal said he has instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to ensure that law and order is maintained . "The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," he said.

Violence was reported from Jaffrabad, Chandbagh, Maujpur, Bhajanpura and Khajuri Khas during the day. In Jaffrabad area, a youth was seen in a video posted on social media pointing a fire-arm at a Constable who stood his ground during a protest on Monday. While he opened fire multiple times, the Constable was not hurt.

While one set of protesters torched vehicles in Jaffrabad, their opponents set on fire shops amid allegations that a posse of policemen watched in silence.

In Chandbagh area, anti-CAA protesters claimed that police lobbed tear gas shells into the tent where they were sitting on a peaceful protest.

In Maujpur area, the protesters from either side were seen collecting stones to throw at each other while videos on social media showed some vehicles being set on fire. A fire tender was damaged by protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Fearing violence, Delhi Metro also closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

On Sunday too, clashes broke out in the area after a large number of people who have been protesting against the CAA blocked a road, while similar sit-ins started in several others part of the national capital. Police used force as violence erupted after a gathering led by BJP leader Kapil Mishra reached the spot and demanded that the police remove anti-CAA protestors within three days.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said that four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on February 23 at different locations across Delhi.