1 killed, 6 hurt in explosion at house in UP's Mathura

One killed, 6 hurt in explosion at house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Sep 26 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2020, 17:52 ist
Debris of a house which was stocked with items used to manufacture crackers, after an explosion took place in it, at Surir village in Mathura. Credit: PTI Photo

A man was killed and six members of his family were injured in an explosion at their house in a Mathura village, police said on Saturday.

The injured included three women and a child, police said, adding the incident took place at Surir Kalan village on Friday night.

The Mathura chief fire officer has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report at the earliest, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Police said the double-storeyed house collapsed following the explosion on its first floor.

All seven people were taken out of debris but not before Jogendra (25), son of house owner Babu Lal, breathed his last, police said.

The injured were identified as Sabita, Deepansu, Mahendra, Indravati (55), Sunil (40) and Shivani (22).

According to police, Indravati has been shifted to an Agra medical college after her condition deteriorated.

Police have registered a case against Indravati as some explosive material and crackers were stored in a room on the first floor of the house without permission.

Chief Fire officer Promod Sharma refused to divulge any details about the probe. “I will submit a report to the SSP today,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mathura
Explosion
Uttar Pradesh
Death

What's Brewing

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Magawa, the rat, wins gold medal for finding landmines

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Inside eBay's cockroach cult: A stalking scandal story

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Bosnia trains world's mine-detecting dogs

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

Earth has captured a new mini-moon: Report

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | KKR vs SRH: SWOT Analysis

 