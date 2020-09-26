One killed, 6 hurt in explosion at house in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura

A man was killed and six members of his family were injured in an explosion at their house in a Mathura village, police said on Saturday.

The injured included three women and a child, police said, adding the incident took place at Surir Kalan village on Friday night.

The Mathura chief fire officer has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report at the earliest, SSP Gaurav Grover said.

Police said the double-storeyed house collapsed following the explosion on its first floor.

All seven people were taken out of debris but not before Jogendra (25), son of house owner Babu Lal, breathed his last, police said.

The injured were identified as Sabita, Deepansu, Mahendra, Indravati (55), Sunil (40) and Shivani (22).

According to police, Indravati has been shifted to an Agra medical college after her condition deteriorated.

Police have registered a case against Indravati as some explosive material and crackers were stored in a room on the first floor of the house without permission.

Chief Fire officer Promod Sharma refused to divulge any details about the probe. “I will submit a report to the SSP today,” he added.