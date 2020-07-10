One of the vehicles of Uttar Pradesh STF convoy bringing back Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur has overturned. Police are at the spot.

One of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturns. Police at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7OTruZ2R7h — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) team along with history-sheeter Vikas Dubey who was arrested in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) yesterday, reached Kanpur earlier today.

Nearly 10 hours after his highly questionable arrest in Ujjain’s famous Mahakal temple on Thursday morning, the UP Special Task Force (STF) took Vikas Dubey to Kanpur in a chartered plane, the main accused in an incident where eight policemen gunned down.

The kingpin of Kanpur shootout was reportedly going to Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel on the tip-off from a shopkeeper in the temple’s vicinity. The security guard reportedly had a scuffle with the gangster, according to eyewitnesses. Soon after, Ujjain police stepped in and took the man with Rs 5 lakh bounty on his arrest under custody and grilled him for two hours.

While MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and home minister Narottam Mishra have credited state police for the dramatic arrest, the opposition is smelling foul play in the way the dangerous gangster ended his five-day run for life in the face of the UP police’s hot pursuit in the pilgrim town of Madhya Pradesh. What has deepened suspicious over the entire arrest drama was the fact that Vikas Dubey himself cried out loud his identity in public while the police was nabbing him.

The police have also arrested two lawyers from Lucknow who had reached here by a car. A liquor contractor and his manager have also been detained on suspicion of helping Vikas Dubey.