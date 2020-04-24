Rajasthan: Over 10,000 held for violating lockdown

Over 10,000 people arrested in Rajasthan so far for violating coronavirus lockdown: Police

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 24 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 20:26 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Over 10,000 people have been arrested and nearly 1.03 lakh vehicles seized for violation of lockdown orders and curfew in Rajasthan so far, a senior police officer said here on Friday.

Around 9,000 of them were arrested under section 151 of CrPC, Additional Director General (Crime) B L Soni said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said over Rs one crore has been collected in fines.

"More than 10,000 people have been arrested in the state under different sections in connection with the violation of lockdown," Soni said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The police have filed 164 cases over misuse of social media, he added.

The officer said nearly 80,000 personnel of Rajasthan Police and 20,000 home guards have been deployed across the state to ensure compliance of the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus.

"We are also keeping a close watch on hoarders and black marketing of essential commodities and have registered 109 cases under the Essential Commodities Act," he said.

Soni added that nearly 1,200 cases have been registered against people for illegally transporting, selling and storing liquor.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Rajasthan
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 