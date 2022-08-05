Over 50 cattle die at shelter in UP, CM orders probe

Over 50 cattle die at shelter in UP's Amroha, CM Yogi orders probe

District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi told media persons that the cows fell ill in the evening after eating fodder

PTI
PTI, Amroha (UP),
  • Aug 05 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 11:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 50 cattle have died under mysterious circumstances at a cow shelter in Hasanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

The deaths that took place on Thursday prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ordered a probe and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.

District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi told media persons that the cows fell ill in the evening after eating fodder.

Also Read—Will give job to at least one person in every family: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and veterinarians were rushed to the scene to treat the cattle.

Superintendent of Police Aditya Langeh later confirmed to PTI that more than 50 cows at the shelter died.

According to the DM, the management at the cow shelter has procured fodder from a person identified as Tahir. "An FIR has been lodged against Tahir and efforts are being made to arrest him," the DM said.

"The village development officer, who is in charge of the cow shelter, has been suspended," he added.

"Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the animal husbandry minister to reach the spot after taking cognisance of death of cows in Amroha," the CM's Office tweeted on its official handle.

Also Read—100 days of Yogi government 2.0: Governor meets ministers, shares experiences

The office said the chief minister has ordered to send a team of veterinarians for the treatment of ailing cows.

"The CM has said that anyone found guilty for the incident will not be spared," read another tweet.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanth
India News

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 