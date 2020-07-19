Over 64-kg heroin seized from Ravi river along Indo-Pak border in Punjab: BSF

64-kg heroin seized from Indo-Pak border in Punjab: BSF

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2020, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 14:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The BSF seized over 64 kg of heroin from the Ravi river that flows along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Sunday, officials said.

The contraband, weighing 64.33 kg, was found in 60 packets concealed in long fabric cloth tubes and tied to a bunch of water hyacinth floating in the river, they said.

The consignment was "pushed" into the river from Pakistan to the Indian side and Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed at the border outpost in Nangli, near Dera Baba Nanak, spotted it in the wee hours, the officials said.

A 1,500-metre-long nylon rope was tied to the consignment of drugs in order to enable someone to pull it towards the bank, they added.

According to Rajesh Sharma, Deputy Inspector General, BSF, the troops noticed some suspicious movement in the river around 2 am and swung into action.

However, the smugglers managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness, he added. 

Heroin
Indo-Pak border
Punjab
BSF
drugs seized

