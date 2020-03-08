Delhi riots: 700 cases registered, 2400 held

Over 700 cases filed, nearly 2,400 held for northeast Delhi violence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 08 2020, 21:17pm ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2020, 21:17pm ist

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has filed over 700 cases and nabbed nearly 2,400 people in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi.

In total, 2,387 people have been either detained or arrested in relation to the violence that broke out last month in northeast Delhi, they said.

According to police, out of the 702 cases filed, 49 have been registered under the Arms Act.

They also said 283 meetings have been held with the Aman Committees in violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
riot
Detained
Arrest
Communal violence
Comments (+)
 