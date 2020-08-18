Overnight showers break dry spell in Kashmir Valley

Overnight showers break dry spell in Kashmir Valley

On Monday, Srinagar city recorded the hottest August day in the last 39 years

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 18 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 14:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A spell of overnight rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley even as the summer capital Srinagar had on Monday recorded the hottest August day in the last nearly four decades, officials said on Tuesday.

Many places in the Kashmir valley received a spell of rainfall during the night, the officials said. They said the valley witnessed rains and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds which continued at few places till the morning.

Srinagar city recorded 20.2 mm rainfall, while Qazigund 12.2 mm, Pahalgam 6.2 mm, Kupwara 5.2 mm, Gulmarg 2.6 mm, and Kokernag 1.8 mm, they said.

The clouds dispersed in the morning, the officials said, adding, there is no forecast of rainfall ahead in the union territory.

The rainfall broke the prolonged dry spell in Kashmir valley which had been witnessing hotter days in the recent weeks.

On Monday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest August day in the last 39 years, the officials said.

They said Monday's maximum temperature was six degrees above the normal.

The city remained hotter than Jammu -- the winter capital of the UT -- which had recorded 32.1 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While the Met office had announced the arrival of monsoon on June 24 this year, the valley witnessed dry weather conditions amid soaring temperatures.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kashmir Valley
monsoon
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

Array of voices at US DNC slam Trump, praise Biden

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: Karnataka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 