Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

Pakistan on Thursday opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, an official said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the Defence PRO said.

"At about 1130 hours, Pakistan Army initiated ceasefire violation by firing of small arms & shelling with mortars in Mendhar in Poonch district", he said.

Today is the third consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army along LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, officials said.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, the Pakistan Army targeted areas in Rajouri and Poonch districts, they said.

Four persons, including three soldiers, were killed in cross-border firing by the Pakistan Army this month.