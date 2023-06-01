Pakistan intruder shot dead in J&K's Samba

Pakistan intruder shot dead along International Border in J&K's Samba

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 01 2023, 09:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Mangu Chak Border Out Post (BOP) in Samba sector around 2.50 am, they said.

Also read | Arms, narcotic smuggling bid foiled along LoC in J&K’s Poonch; three arrested

Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops noticed suspicious movements along the IB at BOP Mangu Chack and fired some rounds toward the forward area, resulting in killing of an intruder, the officials said.

The BSF launched a search operation along the IB in Samba sector as the body was lying in the forward area.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BSF
Jammu and Kashmir
Samba
Border security force
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 