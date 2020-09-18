LoC ceasefire violations: Pak summons Indian diplomat

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 18 2020, 14:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 14:34 ist
Military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region. Credit: Reuters

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Indian forces resorted to "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" in the Hotspring and Jandrot sectors on Thursday, resulting in serious injuries to 15-year-old Irum Riaz; 26-year-old Nusrat Kausar and 16-year-old Mukheel of Andrala Nar village.

The Indian forces "along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons," it alleged.

It claimed that 18 people had died and 183 been injured in 2,280 ceasefire violations this year

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB, the Foreign Office said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India-Pakistan
India
Pakistan
Line of Control
Ceasefire
Ceasefire violations

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 