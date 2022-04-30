Patiala clash accused Harish Singla sent to 2-day police remand

A day after violent clashes struck the Punjab town of Patiala, police have arrested and sent one of the accused, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, to police remand.

MS Chhina, IG Patiala said that a law & order issue was created in Patiala on Friday, in connection with which the Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs & 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly, he added, according to news agency ANI.

Chhina said that all the accused in the matter will be arrested "no matter their connections" and charge sheets will be filed. He also said that the peace committee members have assured that atmosphere like this will not be created in the city in any procession.

