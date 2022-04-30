Patiala clash accused Singla sent to 2-day remand

Patiala clash accused Harish Singla sent to 2-day police remand

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2022, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 19:08 ist
Harish Singla. Credit: PTI photo

A day after violent clashes struck the Punjab town of Patiala, police have arrested and sent one of the accused, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla, to police remand.

MS Chhina, IG Patiala said that a law & order issue was created in Patiala on Friday, in connection with which the Patiala Police registered 6 FIRs & 3 accused have been arrested, including Harish Singla. The main accused and the mastermind Barjinder Singh Parwana will be arrested shortly, he added, according to news agency ANI.

Read | Mobile internet services suspended in Punjab's Patiala after clashes

Chhina said that all the accused in the matter will be arrested "no matter their connections" and charge sheets will be filed. He also said that the peace committee members have assured that atmosphere like this will not be created in the city in any procession.

More details awaited.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Patiala
India News
Punjab
Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

These health issues could affect your dog

These health issues could affect your dog

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Working towards gender parity is smart economic policy

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Another e-bike catches fire: This time in TN's Hosur

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

Northwest, central India face hottest April in 122 yrs

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

IPL 2022: Players who who didn't meet expectations

 