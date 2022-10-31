Persons conducting two-finger test on rape survivors guilty of misconduct: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said that anyone conducting two-finger test on rape survivors would be guilty of misconduct.
Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli expressed displeasure that such tests were being conducted even today. They said that the same had no scientific basis.
The test retraumatised victims of sexual assault, the bench noted.
"Evidence of a victim's sexual history not material to case. It is regrettable that it continues to be conducted even today... The so called test has no scientific basis...it instead re-victimises and re-traumatises women," the court said.
More to follow...
