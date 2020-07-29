Petition in Rajasthan HC questioning Governor's move

Petition in Rajasthan HC questioning Governor's move on assembly session

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 29 2020, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 16:44 ist
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra (PTI Photo)

A lawyer on Wednesday moved a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court questioning the Governor's move of not convening the assembly session.

The advocate, Sunil Kumar Singh, contended in the PIL that the Council of Ministers has requested the Governor to convene the session of the assembly but the request has been turned down.

The court is yet to take cognisance of the petition.

The cabinet had on Tuesday forwarded for the third time a recommendation to the governor for calling the session.

However, the governor has returned the file to the government again.

The petition was filed before the governor returned the file for the third time. 

Rajasthan
High Court
Kalraj Mishra

