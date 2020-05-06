Petrol, diesel prices up Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 06 2020, 21:21 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 21:21 ist
Credit: iStock photo

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT rate on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday.

Petrol in the city now costs Rs 68.62 a litre, a hike of Rs 2.8, and diesel Rs 62.02 per litre, an increase of Rs 2.72.

Before the increase in tax, the price of petrol and diesel in Chandigarh was Rs 65.82 and Rs 59.30 a litre respectively.

The union administration's decision came a day after the Punjab government raised VAT on the two fuels.

Despite increase in VAC, the fuel prices in Chandigarh continue to be lower than that of Punjab.

Prices of petrol and diesel in Mohali stood at Rs 72.58 a litre and Rs 64.05 a litre respectively. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chandigarh
Punjab
Petrol
diesel

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 