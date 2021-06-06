Pizza, smartphones can be delivered, why not ration? Kejriwal asks Modi to allow doorstep ration scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to a briefing to directly call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre stalling his administration's door-to-door ration scheme.

"The poor of this country have been targeted by the ration mafia for years, this scheme would have efficiently cut down on this, however two days before its implementation they got the government to scrap its implementation," Kejriwal said. "For the first time in 75 years a government dared to take on this ration mafia, but are unable to proceed" he added.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी, दिल्ली में गरीबों के लिए शुरू होने वाली घर-घर राशन योजना को कृपया मत रोकिए | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/gq4dBgQAvO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 6, 2021

"The Central government claims we didn't take approval. We took approval not just once, but five times. Legally, we don't need Centre's approval but we did so out of courtesy," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

At a time like this, why are you fighting with us? Kejriwal said, addressing PM Modi.

Adding that the crowds at ration shops can be super spreaders, he urged the Modi government to immediately allow this scheme.

"If pizzas, burgers, clothes, smartphones can be home-delivered, why not ration? The nation wants to know," the chief minister demanded.

"We changed the policy to incorporate all changes asked by the government but it was still not allowed. I request you with folded hands on behalf of Delhi's 70 lakh poor people, please don't stop this scheme. It is in the interest of the nation. There should be no politics over matters meant for the country's benefit."

The Delhi government on Saturday had claimed the doorstep delivery of ration scheme was rejected by the Lt governor saying the Centre's approval was not sought and that a litigation was pending in the high court regarding it.

"If you stand with the ration mafia, who will stand with the poor people" the chief minister said, adding that the scheme was intended to benefit 72 lakh people in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)