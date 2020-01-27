PM Modi has taken steps to catapult India to 'Vishwa Guru' status: UP minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken several steps to catapult India to the status of "Vishwa Guru" (world leader), Uttar Pradesh minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Sunday.

"Let us pledge to strengthen the hands of the prime minister, who has gone ahead to elevate India to the status of a world leader, as it would be a fitting tribute to those who laid down their lives for the country," the minister for dairy, fisheries and animal husbandry said while addressing police personnel and civilians at the Police Lines here, after unfurling the national flag.

Quoting Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said the former prime minister had said if the word "mata" (mother) was taken out of "Bharat Mata", India too would become an ordinary piece of land.

Recalling the contributions of freedom fighter Roshan Singh, who hailed from Shahjahanpur district, Chaudhary said prior to the execution of his death sentence, when his mother expressed regret that his son was not even married, Singh had said the next day he would be married to the guillotine.