PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing President Kovind

PM Modi hosts dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2022, 06:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 06:50 ist
PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for Prez Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind here with members of the Union Cabinet, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attending it.

President-elect Droupadi Murmu also attended the farewell dinner for Kovind whose term ends Monday.

Official sources said the dinner had a good representation from all parts of the country, including many Padma awardees and tribal leaders.

A source said this dinner was "unique" as it did not have the usual Delhi-centric crowd and the emphasis was to make it more representative.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Hosted dinner in honour of President Kovind Ji. Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, Venkaiah Ji, and other esteemed dignitaries, including ministers were present. We were also glad to welcome several grassroots level achievers, Padma awardees, tribal community leaders and others at the dinner."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and members of the prime minister's Cabinet were present at the event. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attended the dinner.

Murmu was elected to be the next President of India on Friday after she comprehensively defeated the opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha.

She will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Ram Nath Kovind
Droupadi Murmu

What's Brewing

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 