PM pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Gandhi is one of the most iconic leaders of the Congress

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2020, 15:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2020, 15:11 ist
Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Credit: File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary". 

Gandhi is one of the most iconic leaders of the Congress.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indira Gandhi
Congress
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

These shrimp can walk on land

These shrimp can walk on land

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

‘Harry Potter’ and the Prisoners of Quarantine

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

DH Toon | Madhya Pradesh to set up 'gau cabinet'

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

The Lead: A venture to teach students at govt schools

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

What did Europe smell like centuries ago?

 