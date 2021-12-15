PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on death anniversary

Sardar Patel is credited with efforts that led to the merger of a large number of princely states with the Union of India after independence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 11:45 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his 71st death anniversary on Wednesday.

Patel is credited with efforts that led to the merger of a large number of princely states with the Union of India after independence.

"Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation," Modi said in a tweet.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Sardar Patel
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

DH Toon | At Kashi, pilgrims pray for economic revamp

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Sri Lanka’s plunge into organic farming brings disaster

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

 