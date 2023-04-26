PM Modi reaches Chandigarh to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chandigarh on Wednesday and went to the SAD office here to pay his last respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who died at a private hospital in Mohali.
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm Tuesday. He was 95.
The mortal remains of Badal, who straddled the politics of Punjab for over seven decades, have been kept at the party office here as scores of mourners assembled to pay their last respects.
Modi had on Tuesday described the demise of Badal as a "personal loss" and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.
"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation," Modi had said in a tweet.
ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਦਿਹਾਂਤ 'ਤੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ। ਉਹ ਭਾਰਤੀ ਰਾਜਨੀਤੀ ਦੀ ਇੱਕ ਵਿਸ਼ਾਲ ਸ਼ਖਸੀਅਤ, ਅਤੇ ਇੱਕ ਕਮਾਲ ਦੇ ਰਾਜਨੇਤਾ ਸਨ ਜਿਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਦੇਸ਼ ਲਈ ਬਹੁਤ ਯੋਗਦਾਨ ਪਾਇਆ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਲਈ ਅਣਥੱਕ ਮਿਹਨਤ ਕੀਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਨਾਜ਼ੁਕ ਸਮਿਆਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਰਾਜ ਦੀ ਅਗਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ। pic.twitter.com/JuIyf0IBeT
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 25, 2023
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child
Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away
From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies
Ed Sheeran testifies he wrote his song
World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets
Flood threat prompts rare closure of Yosemite Valley
'We're tired': Ukraine forces hold out in Bakhmut