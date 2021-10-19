PM speaks to CM Dhami as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand:

PM Modi speaks to CM Dhami, Bhatt as heavy rains lash Uttarakhand

The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Oct 19 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 16:28 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state hit hard by incessant rains. 

The chief minister briefed Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. Modi assured Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

Also read: Incessant rains lash Uttarakhand; Chardham yatra halted temporarily

Modi also spoke to Union minister Ajay Bhatt, who hails from the state, in this regard, official sources said.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.

State authorities have advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves. 

