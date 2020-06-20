PMO issues clarification over PM Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on Friday that no one has intruded into Indian territory kicked up a political storm with Congress accusing him of “surrender”, the PMO issued a statement claiming attempts being made in some quarters to “give a mischievous interpretation” to remarks by him at the All-Party Meeting (APM).

The statement said that the Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In fact, he specifically emphasised that in contrast to the past neglect of such challenges, Indian forces now decisively counter any violations of LAC (“unhe rokte hain, unhe tokte hain”).

The statement, which sought to assert that at the APM it was also made clear that this Government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC, however, also sought to explain the Prime Minister’s remarks on Thursday in which he had said “neither anyone has entered our territory, nor anybody is inside our territory, nor is any of our post captured” (na hi koi hamari seema me ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai, na hi hamari koi post doosre ke kabje me hai).

The statement on Saturday said, “The Prime Minister’s observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day.”

The PMO's statement said that the words of Prime Minister “those who tried to transgress our land were taught a befitting lesson by our brave sons of soil”, succinctly summed up the ethos and the values of our armed forces. The Prime Minister further emphasised, “I want to assure you, that our armed forces will leave no stone unturned to protect our borders”, the statement said.

The statement by the PMO came today after Opposition parties launched a massive attack with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi alleging that the “PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression” and asking “If the land was that of Chinese, why were our soldiers killed? Where were they killed?”, while senior Congress leader P Chidambaram demanded to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clean chit to China by his remarks that there was no intrusion into Indian territory in Ladakh.

The clarification on Saturday failed to scotch the political row.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Mr Modi should first make up his mind and then speak, unless his attempt was to mislead all the political parties and weaken our position in diplomatic talks”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Modi has through his statement confirmed the stand of China that it did enter the Indian territory

“Even the PMO isn't confident about what the PM says - hence, the contradiction in the statements,” the Congress said.

“The Chinese have staked claim to Galwan Valley, does PM Modi's assertion that Chinese troops never entered Indian territory substantiate China's claim? If not the BJP govt must clarify immediately,” it asked.

The PMO in the detailed statement, however, said the All Party Meeting was also informed that this time, Chinese forces have come in much larger strength to the LAC and that the Indian response is commensurate.

“As regards transgression of LAC, it was clearly stated that the violence in Galwan on June 15 arose because Chinese side was seeking to erect structures just across the LAC and refused to desist from such actions,” It said.

The statement argued that the focus of the PM’s remarks in the APM discussions were the events of June 15 at Galwan that led to the loss of lives of 20 Indian military personnel.

The statement said that what is Indian territory is clear from the map of India and this Government is strongly and resolutely committed to that.

“In so far as there is some illegal occupation, the APM was briefed in great detail how over the last 60 years, more than 43,000 sq.km has been yielded under circumstances with which this country is well aware,” the PMO statement said in the backdrop of Congress mounting a massive offensive on the government on the issue of the Chinese occupation of the Indian territory.

The PMO statement said that at the APM it was also made clear that this Government will not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

“At a time when our brave soldiers are defending our borders, it is unfortunate that an unnecessary controversy is being created to lower their morale,” the PMO rued in the statement but welcomed that it called the “predominant sentiment at the All Party Meeting”, which it said, was of “unequivocal support to the Government” and the armed forces at a time of national crisis.

“We are confident that the unity of the Indian people will not be undermined by motivated propaganda,” it said.