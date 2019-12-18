Police conducts flag march in Seelampur

Police and paramilitary personnel on Wednesday carried out a flag march in northeast Delhi's Seelampur and Jafrabad area which witnessed large scale violence by protestors demanding to scrap of the amended Citizenship law a day earlier.

Schools and shops in some markets of the area opened on Wednesday morning.

Police maintained a tight vigil to ensure that the situation remained under control even as uneasy calm prevailed in the area, officials said.

Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel have been patrolling the area in groups to ensure situation remains peaceful, they said.

According to the police, prohibitory orders have been imposed in northeast Delhi as a precautionary measure barring areas under two police stations - Harsh Vihar and Sonia Vihar. Under the orders, assembly of four or more people is prohibited.

The police have appealed to people to maintain peace and not to pay attention to rumours.

"Section 144 has been invoked in the North East district. The police undertook flag march. People are appealed to maintain peace and harmony and not to lend credence to rumours," the DCP office (northeast) tweeted.

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the violence that ensued in Seelampur and Jafrabad on Tuesday. Two FIRs have been registered in this connection.

Five persons were arrested for Seelampur and Jafrabad incidents, while one was arrested late night for the Dayalpur incident. Two persons were arrested on Wednesday.

Police have taken 18 persons into preventive custody. According to police, the men were taken into preventive custody since there was a possibility of them indulging in mischief.

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law had torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police had fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours.