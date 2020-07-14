Rajasthan police alerted to maintain law and order

Police force across Rajasthan alerted to ensure peace, maintain law and order

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 14 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2020, 17:04 ist
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after visiting the State Governor at his residence. Credit: PTI Photo

Police personnel across the Rajasthan have been alerted to maintain peace in their jurisdictions amid the political crisis in the state, an official said. 

"Following intelligence inputs and political happenings, police force across the state has been alerted to ensure peace and maintain law and order situation," ADG (Law and Order) Saurabh Srivastava said. 

He said that police force has been asked to keep vigil so that common people do not have to suffer.

The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan's deputy chief minister and the party's state unit chief. Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

The demand for a floor test by the members of the Sachin Pilot camp has gained momentum, with Ramesh Meena saying this will make it clear how many MLAs are with the Ashok Gehlot government. 

