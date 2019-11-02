Police, lawyers clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court

A clash broke out between lawyers and police personnel here on Saturday in Delhi's Tis Hazari court complex here resulting into injuries of two advocates.

Police vehicles, parked within the premises were torched as the scuffle started on the issue of parking.

Plumes of smoke came out of the complex for more than two hours. Extra police personnel were deployed outside the complex. Two injured advocates were admitted to the St Stephen hospital, situated adjacent to the court complex.

Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra condemned “high-handedness of the police”. He demanded "arrest of guilty police personnel" responsible for causing injuries to the advocates.

Delhi: A scuffle has broken out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari court. One lawyer injured and admitted to hospital. A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8wrvNXuLLT — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2019

Advocates claimed the injuries were caused to two of them after the police opened fire.

“We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Courts. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in lockup due to high-handedness of police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers,” K C Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi said in a statement.

Coordination Committee of Delhi District Court Bar Association, chairman Mahavir Sharma gave a call to abstain from work in all district courts here on Monday “against the shooting by police on advocates in Tis Hazari”.