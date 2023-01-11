Police van torched, government vehicles vandalised in Bihar's Buxar after cops allegedly assault farmers

A police van was set on fire and government vehicles were vandalised allegedly by locals in Bihar's Buxar on Wednesday after policemen allegedly assaulted farmers, who had been protesting for the last 85 days against a thermal power company, while they were sleeping in their homes last night.

The incident occurred at the Banarpur village in Chausa sub-division of the district.

Bihar | Police van set on fire, govt vehicles vandalised by locals in Buxar as they alleged that police entered a farmer's house last night & thrashed him A group of farmers are protesting here demanding better rates for their land which is being acquired for Chausa Power Plant pic.twitter.com/OKdYXIO2MC — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Earlier on the Tuesday, the farmers had locked the main gate of the company's office and demanded adequate compensation for the lands it had acquired for the thermal power project.

Around midnight while they were sleeping in their homes, the police personnel came and started knocking on the doors, the farmers claimed.

When they opened the doors, the personnel started beating them with batons and also misbehaved with some women who were present at the scene, they added.

A video of the police attack has gone viral on social media, leading to outrage in the region.

Following the attack, the farmer intensified their protests on Wednesday which turned violent after they set fire to police vehicles.

The villagers also pelted stones on the police party.

The situation is currently tense in the village prompting the district police have deployed a large number of forces.

The district police claimed that they have arrested four persons for creating arson in the village.

(With inputs from agencies)