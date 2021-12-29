Policeman injured in encounter in Anantnag

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 29 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 22:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A policeman was injured as an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

A police official said the encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, he said. 

