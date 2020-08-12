Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical: Army hospital

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical, the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Wednesday.

"Presently he is haemodynamically stable and on ventilator," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee, 84, had undergone a brain surgery on August 10 after a medical examination revealed a large clot in his brain. He has not shown any improvement in his health status since the surgery.

Mukherjee had a fall at his residence on Sunday and had experienced dizziness. He was taken to the army hospital on Monday morning.

Mukherjee, who demitted office in 2017, maintains an active public life, attending occasional public events, and advising the government through statements, the latest being on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.