Prayagraj to get Uttar Pradesh's first floating restaurant

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to build a floating restaurant in Prayagraj.

This will be the first such restaurant in the state.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has already started upgrading facilities at the Boat Club which will also have a Yoga centre and facilities for water sports.

According to the government spokesman, the proposed floating restaurant will run on the PPP model and will offer a whole range of cuisines.

An official said that parties interested in bidding for the project will be required to make a presentation and also suggest changes they wish to make to the Boat Club.

PDA vice-chairman, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, said that efforts were on to ensure completion of the project before the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

"This will be developed as a major centre of attraction for tourists," he added.