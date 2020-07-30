Prepare 'lockdown-minus' plan to tackle Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

As he recuperates in hospital after diagnosed with Covid-19, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked officials to prepare a strategy to control spread of the viral infection without resorting to lockdown.

He reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state, which has recorded more than 30,000 cases so far, through video- conferencing from his hospital bed here.

Speaking at the video meeting, Chouhan told officials that a strategy should be put in place to effectively control the coronavirus spread without resorting to wide-ranging curbs on public and business activities.

He said the strategy to tackle Covid-19 should be lockdown-minus.

Chouhan said, We also have to speed up growth of the states economy. For this, we need to make the public fully aware of Covid-19 and ensure the best treatment regime (for those infected).

He said the budget of some other heads (departments) could be reduced, but there will be no shortage of funds for the prevention and treatment of coronavirus.

Chouhan suggested ramping up antigen tests for speedy detection of coronavirus patients. This will be especially useful for tracing asymptomatic patients.

A 10-day lockdown is in force in Bhopal from July 25. Lockdown of different duration has been announced in some other districts.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day spike of 917 coronavirus cases, 199 of them in Bhopal, taking the infection count in the state to 30,134, health officials said.