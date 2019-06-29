Proposal to not waive fee to SC/ST students

Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students pursuing higher education through open and distance learning (ODL) mode will have to successfully complete their programmes by passing their examination in order to get back the tuition fee paid by them if the plan of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has its way.

Students belonging to the SC and ST communities currently get a 50% waiver in the tuition fee at the time of admission in ODL programmes offered by the government institutions and remaining 50%, paid by them, is returned if they appear for the examination.

“Within the ODL, the pass percentage of the SC/ST students is around 20%. There is no incentive for them to successfully complete the program. So, the tuition fee waived goes waste,” the Higher Education Department of the HRD ministry has noted in its five-year vision plan, justifying the proposal.

The HRD ministry approved the department’s five-year vision plan for 2019-2024 on Friday.

To “incentivise” the SC and ST student to pass the end-semester/year-end examination, the ministry has proposed to launch a Success Rewarded (SURE) scheme. Under this scheme, the entire tuition fee “with an upper ceiling of Rs 10,000 per year” would be paid back to the student “as a reward” for passing the examinations.

"This will take care of the sundry expenses which a student bears to pursue higher education, incentivize success and also develop risk-taking ability in him/her in a sense the student is opting for an option which necessitates that he passes the exam,” the ministry noted.

To “incentivise” institutions to pay more attention to SC/ST students passing their examination, 10% of the SURE scheme fund can be given to the institution having the ODL study centre.

“The cost implication will be Rs 600 crore,” the ministry added.

The ministry has also proposed to set up 8,000 ‘Samras Hostels’ in five years to accommodate 16 lakh students from vulnerable socio-economic backgrounds as well as those from SC/ST who have no access to higher education institutions in their vicinity to continue education.

“Scholarships for 16 lakh students to meet hostel expense will act as a support mechanism for students,” the ministry stated.

These hostels will be set up in ‘Build-Own-Operate” model (public-private-partnership), the ministry has proposed.

The 176-page five-year vision plan document, prepared by the HRD ministry on the recommendation of ten expert groups comprising eminent academicians, administrators and industrialists, has suggested more than 50 initiatives to transform the higher education sector “completely.”

The Ministry would hold inter-departmental consultations on the proposals and send them to Finance Ministry for Expenditure Finance Committee appraisal before taking it to the Union Cabinet for approval.