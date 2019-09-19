Provide relief to flood-affected in Raj, directs Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asked officials of various central ministries to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people in Rajasthan, an official statement said on Thursday.

The Kota - Bundi parliamentarian held a meeting with senior officials of Ministry of Home, Defence, Rural Development, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Birla was on a two-day tour to the flood-affected areas and shared his assessment of the loss and damage with the officials during the meeting.

He directed the officials to provide immediate relief to the flood victims. He also asked them to assess the loss and damage to property and crops.

Officials informed him about the relief measures taken up for the flood-affected people and said they were in constant touch with the state government.

Meanwhile, state officials said post the receding of flood waters from the low lying areas of the Chambal river in Kota, restoration work and cleaning drive have begun on a war footing.

The affected areas have been divided into 12 zones and 12 JCB machines, 28 tractors and other equipment have been pressed into service under the supervision of 12 state administrative services officials.

KMC commissioner Kirti Rathod a survey to assess the loss and damage of property is also underway.

Medical teams have also been deployed in the flood-affected areas.

Kota District Collector Muktanand Agrawal and KMC Commissioner Kirti Rathod visited the flood-affected areas on Wednesday and took stock of the situation.